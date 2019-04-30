OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has died after their vehicle left the road and struck a pole Tuesday evening.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on southbound I-35 just before 151st Street.
When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a single vehicle had left the road and struck a sign support pole.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
