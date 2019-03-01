Police: 1 dead after rollover wreck on College Blvd. in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover wreck Friday.
It happened at 11 a.m. at College Boulevard under U.S. Highway 69.
Overland Park police said there was a second vehicle involved but no one was in it.
No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.