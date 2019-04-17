FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – During the upcoming weekend, law enforcement agencies will be on a sharper lookout for people smoking marijuana and driving.
It’s part of their Impaired Driving Campaign, and it’ll be happening on both sides of the state line.
The reason for the crackdown this weekend is due to the date 4/20, which is unofficially known as "Weed Day."
If people do plan to get behind the wheel and drive after smoking marijuana, they could get a DUI.
Police say driving under the influence of marijuana has been an increasing epidemic for the past several years.
In 2017, 302 fatal crashes in Missouri involved drivers under the influence of drugs.
In addition to law enforcement being out in full force, there will also be drug recognition experts out to remove the danger on the roadways.
Officers say they will issue citations to anyone who refuses to obey the traffic laws, whether it’s for driving while impaired, speeding, texting or failing to buckle up.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, despite cannabis being legalized for recreational and medicinal use in many states, it is still illegal in all states to drive under the influence of it.
