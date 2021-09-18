INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department and Kansas City metro area continues to honor a young officer killed in the line of duty.
Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans' body was transported from a local hospital to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Officers and residents lined the streets to salute his body as it was moved on Saturday morning.
The Independence Police Department posted emotional photos of the officer's final moments inside the hospital.
Even in death, he was a hero. Madrid-Evans donated his organs to those in need and that potential life-saving donation was made at the hospital on Saturday morning.
Since his death, the metro area has honored the officer.
A moment of silence was held before Friday night's football game at Smithville High School, the community he grew up in.
The Kansas City Royals displayed his image on Crown Vision prior to Friday night's game against the Seattle Mariners.
