KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are now saying that a child survived following a shooting in the 3800 block of College Avenue on Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m., according to police.
After arriving on scene, police found a child with a gunshot wound.
The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
On Sunday morning, the police had confirmed that the child had been pronounced dead. However, later on Sunday, they issued a correction and said that the child is actually alive.
"There was conflicting information earlier," the police said. "She is still alive, in the hospital, in critical condition."
There's no suspect information available at this time. Also, detective are not searching for any suspects.
