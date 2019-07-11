RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – It was a chaotic scene in a residential neighborhood off Blue Ridge Boulevard Thursday at the end of a police connected to a robbery the day before.
A KCTV5 News crew first saw the chase whiz by them on East 17th Street before it quickly came to an end minutes later as an arrest was made by police.
Tire marks from the stolen red pickup truck still remain where the vehicle ended up in a ditch, and across the street watching the whole chase was Jackie Owens.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I hope they catch him,’” Owens said.
That wasn’t the only thing she was thinking, though.
“I saw this red truck and was like, it’s speeding like crazy and I see the cop cars and I was like, ‘Oh my God, is that Jared’s truck?’” Owens told KCTV5 News. “And one of the employees hollered, ‘That’s Jared’s truck.’”
The Jared in question is Owen’s nephew and the owner of H and S Steel on East 17th Street, she explained, adding that he was a victim of an armed robbery Wednesday night.
“He was down here by himself at 7 o’clock at night,” she said. “He could have not maybe even made it into work to call 911.”
Owens said he sustained several gunshot wounds, including ones to the stomach and chin.
“It’s your loved one, you don’t want to see him hurting, and he’s going to have a long road for recovery, and it’s just not going to be easy for him,” she said.
Police said the truck is the one stolen from Owens’ nephew, but at this time they are unaware if the person they have in custody was a part of the armed robbery.
Luckily, nobody was hurt, and the property only sustained a small amount of damage.
