OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a chase that ended in a wreck with two suspects in custody.
A police chase that started at 6:48 in the 40 block of Ventura Lane Wednesday night has ended in a wreck at Truman and Paseo on an aggravated burglary.
The victim reported that a male had entered the occupied residence and stole a television.
Police said that after the suspect exited the residence he pointed a weapon at the victim. The victim reported that the known suspect left in a white Cadillac sedan.
The Cadillac was later located by another police agency and pursued into Kansas City, Missouri where the suspect was taken into custody.
The car police were chasing crashed into a car with two people inside.
Officers said the two suspects and one of the people in the other car were taken to hospitals, their injuries are not serious.
Police said that they have two suspects in custody following the chase. At least one of the suspects tried to run on foot after the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.