KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A police chase that crossed state lines ended in a crash on Saturday evening.
The police chase started in Kansas City, Kansas after there was a rolling gun battle in the area 24th and Parallel between two vehicles. No shots were fired at officers during that incident.
Police starting pursuing one of those vehicles on aggravated assault charges. The other vehicle drove off and its location is unknown.
That police chase ended at 63rd and Brookside in Kansas City, Missouri after the suspect vehicle ended up hitting a KCATA bus and another car.
According to a witness, the car that the suspect vehicle ran into had an older couple and their two grandchildren inside. All four were taken to the hospital.
Five suspects were in the car that police were pursuing, and they have been detained and were not injured.
The bus' driver was the only person on it and was not injured.
Witness: “Suspects looked really young, they tried to run away but police caught them. They [police] shouldn’t chase vehicles through this busy area.” pic.twitter.com/YGeKVTjTVs— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 24, 2019
