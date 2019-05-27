Police chase ends with 3 in custody in Kansas City, Kansas

At least three people are behind bars Monday morning after a police chase came to an end in Kansas City, Kansas.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least three people are behind bars Monday morning after a police chase came to an end in Kansas City, Kansas.

It started in Kansas City, Missouri, when police spotted a group of armed robbery suspects. The chase continued to the other side of the state line.

The car went off road on the 18th Street Expressway exit near Kansas Avenue and stopped. That's when officers arrested the suspects.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.