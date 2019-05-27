Police chase ends with 3 in custody in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least three people are behind bars Monday morning after a police chase came to an end in Kansas City, Kansas.
It started in Kansas City, Missouri, when police spotted a group of armed robbery suspects. The chase continued to the other side of the state line.
The car went off road on the 18th Street Expressway exit near Kansas Avenue and stopped. That's when officers arrested the suspects.
