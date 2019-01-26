INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Three people were injured on Saturday after someone fleeing from police crashed into another vehicle.
Independence police officers were attempting to stop a vehicle, but the driver did not stop and fled.
Just before 4 p.m., a vehicle that was not involved in the chase was hit at Blue Ridge Boulevard and Sterling Avenue.
Two people in that vehicle and one person in the suspect vehicle were taken to local hospitals for what are believed to be minor injuries.
The person driving the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.
The incident is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.