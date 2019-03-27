KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Three people who police say were suspects in a carjacking Tuesday night are now in custody following a pursuit and crash Wednesday.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the incident began as a vehicle chase involving a Ford Mustang before the car hit the back of a work truck in the area of 40th and Woodland.
The suspects attempted to flee the scene before officers took them into custody.
Three people were in the truck hit by the suspects, but none reported any injuries.
