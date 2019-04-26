Officers were called out to the Overland Park home of Tyreek Hill Thursday night, just hours after KCTV5 ran an exclusive audio recording of a conversation between the troubled Chiefs receiver and his fiancee.
Police were called to the home on a welfare check around 8:30 p.m. to check on Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. She was O.K., and Hill was not at the home when officers arrived, according to the Overland Park Police Department.
Police said a report was not made. The call to police was anonymous, they said.
The Kansas City Chiefs announced shortly after KCTV5's story ran that they are holding Hill out from all team activities, with general manager Brett Veach calling the audio recording "disturbing".
Stay with KCTV5 for more on this developing story.
