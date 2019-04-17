KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City crews were at the police academy Wednesday afternoon where a cadet was injured on the shooting range.
Department authorities said a police cadet injured themself while on the shooting range at the police academy.
The injury happened to the cadet's leg and the bullet just grazed it. A full recovery is expected.
There were no other reports of any other injuries.
