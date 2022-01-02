KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) ---An attempted armed robbery led to a standoff in Kansas City, police say.
The standoff is in the area of the 900 block of Park Avenue. Police responded there around 12:15 p.m. on a report of an armed residential robbery.
A woman told police officers she was involved in a verbal conflict with the suspect, who is believed to be a relative. The woman told officers the suspect pointed a gun at her and threatened to harm her.
The suspect initially refused to exit the home, but has since surrendered to police without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.