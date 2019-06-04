OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Officers are asking for the public’s helping in solving a pair of robberies that happened last month in Overland Park.
Police said the first incident happened in the 9000 block of West 135th Street late in the evening of May 16, while the second happened in the 7500 block of Metcalf Avenue on May 23 just before midnight.
Investigators said that in both cases the suspect fled the scene in white 2007-2012 Mitsubishi Galant with tinted windows, unknown rear license plate, and no front license plate.
They described the suspect as a man standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on either robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
