OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The search for two suspects who led police on a chase Thursday morning has ended.
One person is under arrest but another got away.
Overland Park police spent much of the morning searching the area near 99th Street and Lamar Avenue.
The lock down at John Diemer Elementary and Indian Woods Middle School has been lifted. Everyone inside is safe and learning was not disrupted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.