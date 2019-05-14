SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – Police arrested two suspects following a shooting in Sedalia Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 500 block of East 2nd Street receiving reports of a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 32-year-old man from Sedalia, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Pettis County Ambulance transported the victim from the scene and he was ultimately flown to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for treatment.
After investigating the incident, police developed two suspects, 24-year-old Tyler J. Evans and 42-year-old Tiffanie L. O'Malley.
Investigators were able to determine the suspects were traveling on Interstate 70, and with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspects were stopped in Lafayette County and taken into custody on drug-related charges.
The Sedalia Police Department is seeking charges on Evans for first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm.
The department is also seeking charges on O'Malley for first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and hindering prosecution.
