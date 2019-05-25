JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jefferson City Police Department has arrested three people; two for receiving stolen property and one for stealing.
At about 3:08 p.m. Friday, a business owner told officers in the area impacted by the tornado that there were two people on his property.
Police found the two people in the 300 block of Flora Drive near two motorcycles.
While talking to them, they told the police they were from Kansas City and have traveled there to see the damage the tornado caused. During that discussion, officers determine both motorcycles had been reported stolen by the KCPD.
During a search of the stolen motorcycles, officers found a stolen .40 caliber gun, a .45 caliber gun, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, hypodermic needles, and tools associated with committing burglary.
Both males were taken into custody and are being held in Cole County Jail. Charges are pending for receiving stolen property, possession of narcotics and trespassing.
Then, at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, someone told officers there was someone rummaging through utility trucks in the 1600 Block of Jefferson St.
Officers went to the area and found that several Ameren UE trucks had been entered and were missing tools.
The officers found 38-year-old Jefferson City resident Carson Bailey hiding at a local hotel. He ran away but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Bailey is being held in the Cole County Jail on charges of stealing and resisting arrest.
