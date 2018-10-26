RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Raytown Detectives, with the help of ATF and the Kansas City Police Street Narcotics Unit, arrested a 15-year-old boy on Friday.
He was arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at an apartment building in the 9800 block of East 61 Street.
Someone called the police that day and said someone had been shot.
When the police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy in the common hallway on the second floor, who had been shot. He was taken to a local by ambulance.
The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Because both the victim and suspect are minors, their identities are not being released by the police at this time.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
