OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police and family are looking for 16-year-old Cehara Briscoe who left her residence on March 1st.
Briscoe is 5’8” and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. When she left, she was wearing eyeglasses, red coat, and black pants. She also left with a black backpack, large gray suitcase, and a small dog in a black carrier.
Her destination is unknown. If you see her please contact 911 or your local police department.
