KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police need your help in locating missing 11-year-old Nariah Penson.
Penson is 5'0, 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants. She was last seen at Genesis School at 3800 E. 44th St. around 4 p.m.
If located, please call 9-11 immediately.
