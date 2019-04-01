KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 9:22 p.m. Monday night.
A man in his 20s was killed outside the Silver City Apartments located on Silver Court just east of South 22nd Street, that’s an area one block south of Metropolitan Avenue and just west of 18th Street Expressway.
Officers on the scene of a shooting at 21st & Silver Court, one person is reported dead.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 2, 2019
Police have no one in custody at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.