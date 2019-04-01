IMG_3209.jpg

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 9:22 p.m. Monday night.

A man in his 20s was killed outside the Silver City Apartments located on Silver Court just east of South 22nd Street, that’s an area one block south of Metropolitan Avenue and just west of 18th Street Expressway.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.