KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were called on reports of a dead body near 56th Terrace and Elmwood.
Around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning, police located a dead man at the reported location just outside of a house.
Police say the circumstances around his death are suspicious and unknown currently but do not appear to be natural. However, out of caution the Homicide Unit is investigating.
Crime Scene investigators and Detectives have processed the scene and will be working with the medical examiner for positive identification of the deceased, as well as cause of death.
If anyone has any information or saw anything in this area this morning, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS anonymously. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, or any unsolved Homicide in Kansas City.
