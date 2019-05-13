KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are on the scene of a shooting where a 28-year-old man has died.
Officers were on the scene of a homicide that took place on Monday around 7 p.m. at 24th and Quincy. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the south sidewalk.
The man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is the 48th recorded homicide for 2019.
