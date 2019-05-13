KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are on the scene of a shooting where a 28-year-old man has died.

Officers were on the scene of a homicide that took place on Monday around 7 p.m. at 24th and Quincy. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the south sidewalk.

The man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the 48th recorded homicide for 2019.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.