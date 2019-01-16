Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Kansas City police say people at one address fired 360 shots from at least nine guns to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Police Chief Rick Smith posted a picture of the bullet casings on his blog Tuesday. It is illegal to fire guns in celebration in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports police used a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to find the address, which is in east Kansas City.
Smith said the illegal shooting continues even after an 11-year-old girl died from a stray bullet wound during a celebration on July 4, 2011.
Police are gathering evidence so they can issue citations to those who illegally discharged firearms on New Year's Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.