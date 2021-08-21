Police officers from different agencies are on scene of a standoff in the area of Interstate 635 and Interstate 35.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Police officers from different agencies are on scene of a standoff in the area of Interstate 635 and Interstate 35. 
 
The standoff is with a suspect wanted in a crime, according to authorities. 
 
It began Saturday around 7:30 p.m. following a crash in the area of southbound Interstate 35 and Interstate 635. 
 
Police have I-35 northbound blocked off at Johnson Drive. 
 
The ramps from I-35 southbound to I-635 and I-635 to I-35 southbound are closed. 

