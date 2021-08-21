centerpiece top story
Police activity near I-35, I-635 in Johnson County impacting traffic
Nick Sloan
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Police officers from different agencies are on scene of a standoff in the area of Interstate 635 and Interstate 35.
The standoff is with a suspect wanted in a crime, according to authorities.
It began Saturday around 7:30 p.m. following a crash in the area of southbound Interstate 35 and Interstate 635.
Police have I-35 northbound blocked off at Johnson Drive.
The ramps from I-35 southbound to I-635 and I-635 to I-35 southbound are closed.
Nick Sloan
Assignment Editor
