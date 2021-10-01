Adam Scott

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help with locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Adam Scott was last seen on Sept. 29th.

He's described as a white male and is 6'1" and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a black 2015 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate tag of 676FKD.

If you see him, contact police.

