Triple shooting in Westport

Three people were injured in a shooting overnight in the Westport Entertainment District.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people were injured in a shooting overnight near the Westport Entertainment District on Sunday morning. 

The shooting happened at 2:58 a.m. at Westport and Mill in Kansas City.

A man and two women suffered injuries to their lower extremities. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple on-duty and off-duty officers were working the district, according to police.

The shootings were a result of a large fight that broke out just east of Westport and Mill.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.