KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people were injured in a shooting overnight near the Westport Entertainment District on Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at 2:58 a.m. at Westport and Mill in Kansas City.
A man and two women suffered injuries to their lower extremities. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Multiple on-duty and off-duty officers were working the district, according to police.
The shootings were a result of a large fight that broke out just east of Westport and Mill.
