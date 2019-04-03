LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – A 12-year-old girl was struck by an SUV while going through a crosswalk is in critical condition Wednesday evening.
Police said the girl was struck by an SUV just before 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lackman.
Authorities said the girl is a Sunflower Elementary school student and was taken to an area hospital where she remained conscious and alert.
A mother at the scene of the crash, Theresa Decker, told KCTV5 News that she had been crossing with her children and several others when the crash happened.
Decker said the group was following crossing signals and that a crossing guard was in the street directing traffic at the time. Then she said she heard screeching tires and people yelling.
The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene, police said.
Decker told KCTV5 News she heard the driver admit he was on his phone at the time of the crash, but officers at the scene had not confirmed that.
“It’s frustrating. The crossing guard was in the middle of the street," she said. "Admittedly he said he was on his phone. Just a reminder that is extremely dangerous to do that and it can be devastating.”
Many children who attend nearby Sunflower Elementary school cross the street where the incident occurred, and Sar-Ko-Par Park is also just a few block away. With the possibility of children that close, Decker said drivers must pay attention.
“I just think it is really important people are not on their phones and paying attention to traffic lights and traffic signs,” she said. “We were appropriately crossing the street with my children after school.”
Officers said they expected streets to remain closed for some time as they complete their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.