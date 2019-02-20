LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Liberty are investigating after a 50-year-old was found shot Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Kings Highway around 1:30 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police have secured the scene and an investigation is currently underway.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.