KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Streamers made of holographic film are designed to shed wind instead of catching it. Soon, thousands of the streamers attached to a thin net will sway in Kansas City.
As the finishing touches are added to Reflecting Motion, it’s clear the 12,000 square foot art installation is intricately designed to capture what nature creates.
“Clouds of starlings that turn simultaneously almost magically. Wind blowing through a wheat field or the aurora borealis,” Patrick Shearn, who is an artist of Poetic Kinetics, said.
More than 13,000 linear feet of rope, 300 hand-tied technical knots and more than 78,000 streamers will soon create a wind wave over Union Station’s Haverty Family Yards.
Shearn said his childhood and background in film prepared him to create the immersive exhibit.
“I did a lot of time in Alaska as a kid working on fishing boats and doing construction,” Shearn said.
Approaching storms delayed crews from lifting the art installation off the ground Wednesday night, but soon it will float.
“Something about the volume and the way it moves so graceful. It has a calming effect on people,” Shearn said. “People will sit and lay down and watch it for hours. Its humbling.”
Shearn’s Skynet Series has wowed crowds around the world and will soon be seen in Kansas City.
“I really like sneaking out anonymously and hanging out with people and listening to how they respond to artwork,” Shearn said. “You can feel the wind on your skin but with these pieces, you can really see what the wind around you is doing. How it wraps around buildings.”
Tickets are still available for the grand opening on May 18th. Then the art installation will be open to the public on May 19th.
The art installation will end on September 2, 2019.
