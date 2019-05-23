PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) – The police in Pleasant Hill are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Reyna Oliver was last seen on Thursday around 3 p.m. in the area of Smart Road and 159th Street.
She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.
She is believed to be wearing gray Converse shows, blue jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a dark sweatshirt that is tied around her waist.
She is believed to be on foot and does not have a cell phone.
Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.
