PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The Pleasant Hill Police Department is seeking information from the public about a vehicle.
Police said that the vehicle is believed to be an older model Ford Mustang convertible with a lower black front bumper and a small tear in the convertible top.
The vehicle was last seen leaving the scene of a burglary which occurred Wednesday.
Police ask that if you have seen the vehicle or have any information on its location, please do not approach the vehicle and contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.
