The Pleasant Hill Police Department

PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The Pleasant Hill Police Department is seeking information from the public about a vehicle.

Police said that the vehicle is believed to be an older model Ford Mustang convertible with a lower black front bumper and a small tear in the convertible top.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the scene of a burglary which occurred Wednesday.

Police ask that if you have seen the vehicle or have any information on its location, please do not approach the vehicle and contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.