KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a threat against a school was made on social media.
A letter notification from school officials at Lakeview Middle School, passed on to KCTV5 by the school district, went out Sunday to families and students.
They said the sheriff's department will be interviewing students and "will ensure those students are not in school tomorrow."
The Platte County Sheriff's Office posted the following Twitter:
Earlier tonight the Sheriff's Office was made aware of threats of a school shooting at Lakeview Middle School. Investigators are currently speaking with the involved students and we are working with the Park Hill School District and the Platte County Juvenile Office. At this time the Sheriff's Office does not believe there is any additional threat to the school or students. We will have additional law enforcement officers present at the school tomorrow.
Patrols will also be increased tomorrow as a precaution.
No other information was available.
