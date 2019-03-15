190315 MO river flooding chopper.png

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Storms and melting snow are causing severe flooding along the Missouri River in Nebraska and northern Missouri, and a local official warns that areas in the metro could be next.

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen is warning that the river is still at flood levels in nearby areas and is expected to reach Moderate flood levels in Parkville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Owen noted that the river is not believed to crest at 34.6 feet until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office also encouraged residents living in the low-lying areas susceptible to flooding to relocate while it was still possible, warning that emergency vehicles may not be able to reach them in case flooding worsens.

Already Friday, one road in Atchison, KS, had to close because of flood water, and officials are also putting up barriers in case it gets worse.

People in Leavenworth, KS, are filling sandbags in anticipation of rising water levels of the Missouri River.

The flooding also has prompted the Missouri Highway Patrol to close Interstate 29 north of Rockport, and officials in Iowa have closed the interstate at the Missouri border.

