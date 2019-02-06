PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A school bus carrying students from Platte County was involved in a crash midday Wednesday on Interstate 29.
According to a school district spokesperson, a vehicle in front of the bus lost control on icy pavement before striking the bus.
There were no injuries to anyone on the school bus, and there was only minor damage to the bus.
The district spokesperson said the Platte County High students on board were headed back to the school following a morning field trip to Harvesters.
