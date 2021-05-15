PLATTE COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Platte County Health Department on Saturday announced that it's ending its mask mandate.
It's the latest jurisdiction in the metro area to do away with its emergency order.
Information via a news release:
1. Rescind all previous limits on business operations and gatherings under previous COVID-19 orders.
2. Apply to non-healthcare settings. For related information for healthcare settings, view the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Updated Healthcare Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination and any revisions thereof.
3. State that Elementary and Secondary Schools should continue to comply with “Missouri School Reopening & Operating Guidance”, created by the Department of Health & Senior Services and the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) and any revisions thereof.
4. State that Masks or face coverings may be required by businesses, which may refuse service to any person who refuses to wear a Mask or Face Covering. However, a business may not require an individual to produce written verification of a medical condition or advise that prohibits use of a Mask or Face Covering.
The Recommendations also encourage all eligible persons to obtain a federally-approved COVID-19 vaccine and state that residents and visitors to Platte County Missouri should follow CDC’s Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People and any revisions thereof.
The ‘Public Health Recommendations’ document is posted to the Platte County Health Department’s website under the COVID banner at the top of the page.
