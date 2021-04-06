PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Patrons inside the Platte County School District on Tuesday night voted in favor of a $73 million bond that will fund several initiatives.
Over 62 percent of votes said "yes" to the bond.
It will fund a new middle school, the first phase of the rebuild of Platte County High School, improvements two two elementary schools, along with security and technology upgrades.
More information here.
