PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify three male suspects who they say placed a skimmer on a card reader.
On Jan. 8, the three suspects entered a convenience store in southern Platte County and placed a skimming device on the store’s card reader on the cashier’s counter.
The Parkville Police Department and Platte County detectives then received numerous reports from individuals of fraudulent transactions on either their credit cards or bank cards.
In a collaborative effort between the Parkville police and the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the fraudulent charges were traced back to the convenience store.
Anyone with information related to the crime, or who may know the identity of the three suspects is encouraged to contact the Platte County Sheriff's Office via the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
