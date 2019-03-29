PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a 61-year-old man near an overturned boat.
The man’s body was found on Friday around 11 a.m. in the flooded area near Bean Lake, which is north of Weston, Missouri.
On Thursday night, the family of a man who lives in the area had called the sheriff’s office and said that they weren’t able to contact their family member. Attempts to find that man on Thursday were not successful.
Then, while searching the flooded area on Friday morning, they found a man’s body.
The authorities said that they are not releasing the name of the man whose body was found in order to give the family a chance to notify their relatives.
The sheriff’s office said that they do not believe foul play was involved.
There will not be an official cause of death until the medical examiner completes their investigation.
