KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Plans to extend the Kansas City Streetcar are coming to life.
In addition to making the existing route stretch all the way south through the plaza to UMKC, there are also talks of moving it north to the River Front.
Right now, the proposal is in the planning and design phase.
Officials want to extend this existing downtown route all the north to the Berkely River Front.
There is not an estimated cost to this project yet.
The KC Streetcar authority says they’re hoping to pay for it with revenue from Newport development.
They’re also looking into federal funding.
Right now, there are only two businesses near the Berkely River Front and they support the development.
“Having the street car in Kansas City is just a wonderful asset to our city and it shows the growth we’ve experienced in recent years,” said Kourtney Cowell District manager for Flaherty & Collins Properties. “I think everyone is really excited about it, and personally I don’t see anything negative to come from it.”
There is a public meeting Thursday afternoon from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Union Apartments by the river front to talk about the project.
There will be a meeting about the southern extension to UMKC in February.
