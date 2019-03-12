Planners in Overland Park approve Islamic center plan

OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) — Planning commissioners in Overland Park approved a proposal for a new Islamic center that could serve as a centralized location for Muslims in Missouri and Kansas.
The Overland Park Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Monday to the Islamic Center of Kansas' plan to build a roughly 111,000-square-foot religious facility. The move came after hundreds of residents petitioned for the proposal to be delayed or dismissed.
The center's plans include a mosque, school, day care and banquet hall.
Neighbors say the size and scope of the Islamic center make it a bad fit for the area. Many expressed concerns about noise, traffic and the impact on wildlife and the area's green space.
Residents could file a protest petition within two weeks.
