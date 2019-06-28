ST. LOUIS (KCTV) -- Nothing is changing for the only abortion provider in Missouri and that is good news for Planned Parenthood.
Caroline Sweeney has been in St. Louis the last few days finding out what people in the city think about the issue.
The Planned Parenthood in St. Louis will still perform abortions. A ruling from the state’s capitol keeps everything the same until a decision is made.
The discussion has made national news, putting St. Louis and Missouri in the spotlight. So, Sweeney went to a city garden to see what people who live there had to say about the issue.
“This topic never goes away,” Barbara Haselhorst said.
“Thinking about an abortion, it can be hard because you see,” Michael Simbeck said. “You see your baby’s face.”
For the last several weeks, people who work at the Planned Parenthood off Forest Park Avenye wondered if they would have to send women out of the state to places like Illinois for care.
On Friday, in the city garden, people who live in St. Louis and watch the issues said they can see why this issue has become so heated.
“How?” Haselhorst said. “How did it get to this point that they were truly about to lose rights in Missouri?”
“Most people are kind of closed off when it comes to face-to-face conversations, but you hear about it in the news quite often,” Simbeck said.
There is no final decision yet on if the clinic can keep its abortion license. Both sides are expected to meet in Jefferson City on August first.
Planned Parenthood stresses that if the license does lapse in the future, the clinic’s doors will stay open to provide other services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.