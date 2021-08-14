TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) --- A plane with four individuals inside it made an emergency landing Saturday night on a Topeka Highway.
No injuries were reported, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The plane landed at 8:15 p.m. near 142nd Road and US Highway 75.
Investigators say the plane had lost its engine and was forced to make a landing.
The plane, a 1991 Bonanza V35, was traveling to Omaha, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.