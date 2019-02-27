Plane slides off runway at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport

Airport officials said an Embraer Phenom 100 light jet was landing to the south about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when it left the runway.

 (Edwin Watson/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport has reopened after a plane slid off the runway due to slick, freezing precipitation Wednesday morning.

There was one person onboard, the pilot, and there are no known injuries or major visible damage to the aircraft.

Field maintenance crews pre-treated the runway with E36 deicing agent, officials said.

