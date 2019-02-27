Plane slides off runway at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport has reopened after a plane slid off the runway due to slick, freezing precipitation Wednesday morning.
Airport officials said an Embraer Phenom 100 light jet was landing to the south about 4:30 a.m. when it left the runway.
There was one person onboard, the pilot, and there are no known injuries or major visible damage to the aircraft.
Field maintenance crews pre-treated the runway with E36 deicing agent, officials said.
