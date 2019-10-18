KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A twin-engine aircraft made an emergency landing at the Wheeler Downtown Airport early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Several emergency crews, including the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to the airport shortly after 5 a.m. when a plane with two people on-board requested an emergency landing, complaining of low oil pressure and its left engine being out. The plane landed just before 5:30 a.m. without incident as authorities watched from the runway, in position.
Shortly after the plane landed O.K., emergency crews left the scene.
The airplane is an LJ35 twin-engine craft that was carrying 4,800 pounds of fuel, according to local aviation officials.
