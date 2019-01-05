LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A plane went down north of Lawrence on Saturday.
It went down near the Lawrence Municipal Airport after 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. 1700 Road.
The pilot had to make a hard landing a the field there for an unknown reason.
The pilot was not injured and was the only person in the plane.
The KHP is investigating the incident because the NTSB is unavailable due to the government shutdown.
