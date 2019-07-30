GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- As the school year approaches in Greenwood, more little feet will be sharing streets with drivers, creating a worry among local parents.
The Lee's Summit School District -- where local kids go to school -- changed a policy and now won't allow students living within a half mile of the elementary school in Greenwood to receive bus service. Town leaders reacted by implementing a plan to create more sidewalks for the kids.
Local dad Chris Tomlin says making small children walk to school on these streets leaves little room for error.
"They are two lanes, but they are a skinny, skinny two lanes," he said. "Not happy about it. I don't think kids of elementary age should be walking in the winters, driving rain or hot days."
Concerned parents in Greenwood contacted the mayor about the potential dangers due to no crossing guards and a lack of sidewalks in some neighborhoods. And the mayor said he knew they had to respond quickly.
"It was a no-brainer for us," said Mayor Levi Weaver. "Immediately act."
Weaver said he and Greenwood's director of public works Travis Walker, along with members of the police department, came up with a three-phase plan to install additional sidewalks for students.
"Oh, it was needed," Walker said. "We are going to have littles on the roadway. We can't have the kiddos just strutting down the street."
The first phase is about 410 feet long. It's expected to be complete by this Friday. The second and third phases are still being calculated, but could add close to 3,000 more feet of sidewalks.
"We are passing this cost off to the residents for an issue that was essentially imposed on our residents," the mayor said. "Those are funds that could be going to potholes, curb repair."
A spokesperson for the school district said they are willing to take a look at collaborating with Greenwood city leaders. It could be a month-long process to complete the next two phases of sidewalk additions in Greenwood.
"Hopefully with everything we do, we make it a lot safer to walk for them," Walker said.
