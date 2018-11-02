OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- If you've ever driven the stretch of I-35 near 75th Street, you know what a mess it can be in the mornings and evenings.
A lot of days, you'll see a major bottleneck in both directions. However, there might be hope on the paved horizon.
Johnson County officials are working with the Kansas Department of Transportation to add a lane in either direction. They said that could make traffic flow a little smoother.
Right now, it's just a proposal because KDOT doesn't have all the funding for the project. However, the department said it is working with the county on some preliminary design work.
Johnson County could potentially split some of the costs, if the county commission approves it.
Drivers had some reasons why they'd like to see an extra lane through the stretch of interstate.
“I come through all the time and it's definitely a mess,” said Jimmy Kennedy.
“Traffic is horrible, especially on those intersections and the one on 87th,” said Veronica Aranda. “It's horrible.”
“If you're early in the morning, you're all right, but during rush hour it's pretty crowded,” said Mark Rollinson.
“I live around here and it takes forever to get in and out, so I'd be totally down for that,” said Rob Khafizov.
KDOT said the project would take a while just to get off the ground. According to a statement from the department, the very earliest it could begin is 2020.
