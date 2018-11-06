KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Waiting in line isn’t fun, but waiting in line with pizza makes it a little more enjoyable.
Long lines have been reported at polling places across the country, but one non-profit is trying to lift people’s spirits and they’re doing it one pizza at a time.
Pizza to the polls made a delivery at Country Club Christian Church on Ward Parkway.
Here’s how it works, people can report crowded polling places on their website, polls.pizza. They send a volunteer out to verify the line then pizzas are delivered.
So far, the non-profit has delivered to 349 polling places across 41 states. More than 58-hundred pizzas have been delivered today.
Pizza to the polls has raised over $200k from donations this year, most of that in the last week.
We did a video chat with the co-founder earlier. He says he started this in 2016 and it took off overnight.
It gives people something to enjoy on election day.
“Honestly, I wish that we didn’t have to do this, I wish that pizza to the polls wasn’t necessary and you could get in and out of the polling place as easy as it was to go order a pizza but sadly that’s not the case right now so until it is we’ll keep sending pizzas,” said Noah Manger, Co-Founder of Pizza to Polls.
